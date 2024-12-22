DALLAS — Jason Kidd has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in two of the past three years. Kidd led Dallas to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season as well. It is safe to say that Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has taken notice of Kidd's success with Dallas.

“Every year (the Mavs) have gotten better… J-Kidd has done a h*ll of a job,” Lue told reporters before Saturday's Clippers-Mavericks game. “He is one of the best coaches in the league. He showed that last year when he went to the Finals.”

The Mavs head coach has received criticism at times, but the results are difficult to argue with. Kidd also has the respect of his players, something that is of the utmost importance.

Will Kidd win the NBA Coach of the Year anytime soon? Perhaps, but even if he doesn't, the respect that Kidd has earned cannot be ignored. It's something that many coaches, not just in the NBA but all sports, struggle to earn. Of course, being a Hall of Fame point guard helps matters.

Most importantly, Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seem to believe in Jason Kidd. Again, struggles from a chemistry standpoint between stars and coaches have been an issue in the past for many teams. Kidd, Doncic and Irving all seem to respect one another. The same can be said for Klay Thompson, who is currently in his first season with Dallas.

The Mavs are hoping to make an NBA Finals run in the 2024-25 season. Doncic, Irving and Thompson will lead the way on the floor. Kidd will do everything he can from the sideline to help matters.

Tyronn Lue believes in Kidd. Other players and coaches around the league feel the same way. Kidd already earned a championship as a player, so his next goal will be to win the NBA Finals as the head coach of the Mavericks.