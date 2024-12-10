ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Thunder host the Mavericks on Tuesday! These two teams are two of the hottest in the NBA. Something has to give because both teams are playing very well. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Mavericks have been playing well this year. Thanks to Klay Thompson joining the team, they are loaded. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are still there, and this team is much more balanced offensively. They are 16-8 and have won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 games. This is a huge matchup against the other top team in the West and on the road.

The Thunder have looked amazing this year, largely thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his MVP-caliber season. Jalen Williams has also been great in the backcourt. They are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are 18-5 and have won three straight and seven of their last eight games entering this game. This is a huge game against the next hottest team in the West at home.

Here are the Mavericks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Thunder Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +160

Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have been great on offense this year. They were fourth in scoring at 119.1 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37.4%. Six different Mavericks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Luka Doncic being a big standout with 28.7 points per game, and then Kyrie Irving is just behind at 24.3 points per game. These two also lead the team in assists per game, with Doncic at 8.1 and Irving at 5.2. This team goes as Doncic goes on offense, but Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson have been great next to him. They have been red-hot on offense, but they have a huge challenge against the Thunder on the road because they are one of the best defenses in the NBA this season. This will be a huge challenge for them to score.

The Maverick's defense has been solid this year. They are 11th in scoring defense at 111.5 points per game, fifth in field goal defense at 45%, and seventh in three-point defense at 34.4%. Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington are tied for the team lead on the boards with 8.3 per game. Then, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Luka Doncic leading at 1.9 per game. Finally, three Mavericks are averaging at least one block, with Dereck Lively II also leading at 1.6 per game. This defense has improved and is a huge key in this game. The Thunder are a defensive-minded team, so this game could be a grind for both teams. They need to at least slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and if they do that, the Mavericks have a great matchup here.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been solid on offense this year. They are 10th in scoring at 115.7 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.5%, and 19th in three-point percentage at 34.7%. Four different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star, averaging 29.8 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the way in assists at 6.3 per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are great players in their own right and will be key on offense all season. Williams is just behind with 22 points per game. Jalen Williams provides a bigger punch in the backcourt next to Gilgeous-Alexander. This offense has played well and gets a huge matchup against the Mavericks and their improved defense. They have the keys to play well, but this game might be an ugly watch due to how good these defenses are.

The Thunder's defense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the NBA. They are second in scoring defense at 103.8 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.5%, and second in three-point defense at 33.3%. Without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein is the biggest key down low. He leads the team in rebounding with 12.8 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game in blocks, and Hartenstein leads with 1.3. Then, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Williams leading with 2.1 per game. This defense has been great, and they have the tools to shut down this Dallas offense. That includes Luka Doncic. They can ugly this game up very well.

Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is a huge matchup between the best teams in the NBA and out west. The Thunder have had a better season so far than the Mavericks. The Thunder are arguably the best defense in the NBA, and I think that's the difference in the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic cancel each other out, as do Jalen Williams and Kyrie Irving. Defense is the key, and Oklahoma City is better. The Thunder win and cover at home.

Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 (-108)