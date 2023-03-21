Despite some heated words going into the game as well as a post-game jersey snub, Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks could only heap praise on Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Before Irving missed the Mavs’ defeat to Memphis earlier this month, Brooks had some strong words for him in anticipation of their matchup. That set the tone for Monday’s matchup where Irving did play only for the Grizzlies to emerge victorious once again, erasing a 16-point third-quarter deficit along the way.

Irving finished with 28 points but had a poor fourth quarter display, more than likely due to a third-quarter collision with Brooks that re-aggravated his foot injury. But what made major headlines was after the game when Brooks wanted to exchange jerseys with Irving only for the latter to not accept his.

To his credit, Brooks took the snub well and went on to praise Irving even more as he aspires to be just like him and a number of other greats in the game.

“He’s just like Kobe. He’s just like Jordan and those guys,” Brooks said post-game (via Sports Illustrated). “He plays the game at a different pace. He uses both hands, mid-range God. And that’s where I want to be at one day, be able to shoot the ball more.”

Dallas doesn’t play Memphis again this season, but given the current NBA standings, it’s definitely a possibility they could meet in the first round of the playoffs.

It will certainly be interesting to see Kyrie Irving and Dillon Brooks clash again should that be the case.