The Dallas Mavericks have a date with the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night, but they won’t have their top two stars, with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ruled out due to injuries. Doncic is sidelined by a left thigh issue, while Irving is dealing with foot soreness, something that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is hoping to disappear soon.

“The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that. Hopefully, he’s not out too long,” Kidd said about Kyrie Irving ahead of the showdown against the Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving’s status for the Grizzlies game already looked cloudy when he missed Friday’s practice. He did join the team at the pregame shootaround Saturday but was eventually ruled out officially by the Mavs along with Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, and Doncic.

Without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, there will be a ton of shots to go around for the remaining healthy bodies on the Mavs roster. Doncic leads Dallas with 22.1 shot attempts from the field per game with 22.1, while Kyrie Irving is right behind Doncic with 19.2.

The Mavs are coming off a 113-106 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday in which Kyrie Irving scored 27 points. Doncic played in that game but was not able to finish due to his thigh problem, leaving after 28 minutes of action on the floor.

The next chance for Irving and Doncic to return to action will be on Monday when the Mavs take their turn in hosting the Grizzlies.