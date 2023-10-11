Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is never one to shy away from sharing his honest thoughts. Irving did not hold back after ESPN released their updated NBA player rankings following the start of the preseason. Irving, who was ranked No. 34 overall, wasn't the first player to react, but he offered the most eye-opening response, via ClutchPoints.

“Who. TF. cares. I Never will. Rankings don't mean a damn thing in the league, especially not from ESPN or any of these other media platforms. Majority of the analysts are not credible sources in my eyes and I don't respect them or their opinions,” Irving wrote.

Irving's brutally honest response will catch Mavs fans attention. Dallas is hopeful that he and Luka Doncic can lead the team to a deep playoff run in 2023-24. Although Irving doesn't care about the rankings, perhaps this will add extra motivation.

Kyrie Irving heading into 2023-24 season

Irving, 31, is one of the best players in the NBA. His No. 34 ranking is surprising, but Irving can easily climb the rankings with a strong 2023-24 season.

The Mavs point guard averaged 27.1 points per game between Dallas and the Brooklyn Nets a season ago. He added 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. Additionally, Irving shot 49.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Both his field goal and three-point percentages increased after being traded to the Mavs.

Dallas missed the playoffs though. Their disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign will add even more motivation for Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the team moving forward.

Dallas projects to be a contender, but making a deep playoff run is going to be difficult in the Western Conference. The conference is filled with talent and depth, so Dallas will need more than just Kyrie and Luka to perform well. It's going to require a complete team effort.

If the Mavs are able to play up to their expectations and stay healthy, they could surprise some people in the West.