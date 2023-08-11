On the surface, the 2023 FIBA World Cup may seem like just a way for players to stay in shape during the NBA offseason, but make no mistake, this matters to the athletes representing their respective nations on the global stage. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic took great pride when he led his native Slovenia to Olympic history in 2021. They are intent on finishing what they started, which will require unmatched intensity on the court. The Mavs star, however, is being cordial until then.

Doncic was spotted mingling with the new face of the Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges, in Spain just a day before Friday's FIBA exhibition game between USA and Slovenia, via ClutchPoints. Ah, the calm before the storm.

Luka Doncic and Mikal Bridges chopping it up in Spain ahead of Saturday's game between USA and Slovenia 🤝 (via @Jim_ICE) pic.twitter.com/I5MOTvDa92 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

Two basketball players making friendly conversation is fairly mundane, but this pairing is especially notable given that Bridges could be tasked with trying to slow down the four-time All-NBA First-Team selection. Last season did not go the way either man envisioned, with Doncic and the Mavs slumbering their way to a 38-44 finish and Bridges being traded to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant mega deal. They should each be enduring less volatility next season.

That is future business, though. The goal at hand is to claim the FIBA World Cup title. Despite Gilbert Arenas' criticism, Team USA is the favorite, while Slovenia is again a firm underdog. But Luka Doncic has a way of leveling the playing field.

Steve Kerr is ideally going to learn what this group is made of when they battle the resilient squad Friday. In any case, the niceties are sure to be left behind when the action commences.