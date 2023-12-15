Mavs star Luka Doncic continues to cement his place as one of the franchise's GOATs alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

The Dallas Mavericks entered their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves winners of four straight games, which is no mean feat, since they've missed Kyrie Irving for the past two games due to a foot injury. Their huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, in particular, stands out. One common denominator for the Mavs amid this run of solid play has been the excellence of Luka Doncic, who continued to roll despite the team's 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Doncic, once again, was at the top of his game; the Mavs star put up 39 points, six rebounds, and 13 assists on 15-27 shooting from the field (2-7 from three, 7-7 from the charity stripe), and in doing so, he continued to cement his place in the all-time Dallas totem pole.

With his latest 35+ point outing, Luka Doncic has tied Dirk Nowitzki for the most 35+ point games in Mavs franchise history, according to StatMuse. We have grown desensitized to performances like this from the current Mavs star, but make no mistake about it, this is nothing short of a spectacular feat.

As one would know, Nowitzki spent his entire career with the Mavs — a Hall of Fame career that spanned 21 seasons. And during those 21 seasons, he played in a total of 1,522 games. And among those 1,522 games, Nowitzki scored 35 or more points in just 78 of them.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has played in a grand total of 353 games in his NBA career to this point. And yet here the Mavs star is, having scored 35 or more in 22 percent of his games, which is quite remarkable.

Now, it's important to put some context behind this feat. Dirk Nowitzki, unlike Doncic, needed a bit of time to establish himself as a bonafide star. Moreover, the current Mavs star is the team's primary ballhandler, unlike Nowitzki, who thrived alongside Hall of Fame-caliber point guards in Steve Nash and Jason Kidd.

There is also a greater emphasis on three-point shooting these days, which certainly inflates Luka Doncic's numbers relative to Nowitzki's. Even then, 35-point nights are 35-point nights, and for the current Mavs star to achieve what Nowitzki did in this regard in 1,169 fewer games is just absurd to think about.