ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Kyrie Irving trade hasn’t had the effect that Dallas Mavericks fans would have hoped for.

They’ve gone just 7-12 since the enigmatic point guard made his debut and have lost six of their last eight overall. That’s led them to tumble down the standings as they’re now on the fringes of a play-in tournament spot.

Luka Doncic recently expressed his frustration with all the losing. The Mavs star has basically admitted that he’s lost the spark he usually plays with as the results have not been there despite gaudy stat lines from him and Irving. Many felt Doncic’s rant was an indirect tirade against Kyrie and his arrival, with some possible shade being thrown between teammates. While there’s no denying the lack of wins, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reveals nothing but positive buzz emanating from Dallas’ locker room:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate.”

Kyrie Irving may be a controversial figure due to his multiple off-court fiascos, but it’s clear that he’s always been well-liked amongst his peers. The Mavs have also gone 3-1 in games wherein Irving has played without Doncic coming against rival West teams in the Kings, Lakers, Clippers, and Grizzlies.

The Mavs have had issues long before Irving set foot in Dallas, which prompted them to make the trade in the first place. He may not have been the solution, but it’s hard to pin all the blame on him.