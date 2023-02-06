The Dallas Mavericks took a big gamble by trading for Kyrie Irving, but should everything align for Luka Doncic and co., former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins sees big things for the Mavs.

Speaking on SportCenter following Sunday’s blockbuster trade between the Mavs and Brooklyn Nets, Perkins shared his belief that Dallas is more than capable of reaching the NBA Finals with Doncic and Irving leading the way. However, Big Perk emphasized that it’s only possible if Irving is in the right state of mind and the team is able to stay healthy–which is a big IF.

“I believe if they [Mavs] are healthy, and if Kyrie’s mind is right, I believe that the Finals is their ceiling,” Perkins said.

It’s hard to argue with Kendrick Perkins’ sentiments here, and perhaps what he said is also what most fans are thinking. The talent is there for the Mavs, and they are undoubtedly scarier with two great scorers in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pairing up.

Nonetheless, the problem is no one knows what Kyrie will do next. All the off-court distractions he had created earned him this poor reputation, and his latest trade drama didn’t help.

If there’s any saving grace for Irving, though, he was actually playing really well and with immense focus following his return to the Nets and before his trade demand. Maybe he can pick up where he left off and really go all-out in playing ball with the Mavs.

Sure enough, the Mavs are hoping that will be the case.