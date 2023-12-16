Expect teams across the league to monitor Luka Doncic and the Mavs regardless.

NBA teams routinely plan years in advance for the chance to acquire the game's greatest players. Though free agency definitely isn't the hotbed of league-altering player movement it was a decade ago, trades are still a viable avenue for teams to target superstars.

The New York Knicks, for instance, famously kept a watchful eye on Joel Embiid as James Harden's trade demand from the Philadelphia 76ers seemingly threatened the former's future in the City of Brotherly Love. Before Giannis Antetokounmpo signed extensions with the Milwaukee Bucks both in 2020 and just before this season tipped off, teams across the league had begun preparing for his potential exit.

Rest assured that head decision-makers are currently making similar plans regarding Luka Doncic. As the Dallas Mavericks franchise player told SHOWTIME Basketball's Rachel Nichols in an exclusive interview, though, he's “happy” in Big D.

“I feel great here. They drafted me, I've felt like home since day one. I'm really happy where I'm at. I think we made some great moves this offseason. But yeah, I'm happy here.”

Luka Doncic's present and future with Mavs

Doncic is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career, averaging gaudy numbers of 32.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. His 61.4% true shooting is a personal best, too.

Even more importantly regarding Doncic's playing future, the offseason moves he addressed above really have paid off. Rookie Dereck Lively II is an immediate and long-term answer at center, providing Doncic with the dynamic pick-and-roll lob threat Dallas has long during his tenure, and Grant Williams is making a major impact as a floor-spacer and versatile defender. Dante Exum has emerged as one of the league's best free agent finds, too.

Doncic has two full seasons and a player option remaining on the five-year, $215 million designated rookie extension he signed with the Mavs in August 2021. If he doesn't re-up with Dallas on a supermax contract once he becomes eligible in 2025, league vultures will start to circle Dallas far more aggressively.

Considering he's happy with the 15-9 Mavs and the team has made clear roster upgrades since this time last season, though, don't be surprised when Doncic puts pen to paper on that mammoth deal at the end of next season. The possibility of him demanding a trade after securing the bag, though, largely depends on how Dallas fares in a stacked, changing Western Conference over the next two or three years.