The Dallas Mavericks are heading to the All-Star break on a three-game skid, but despite that, Luka Doncic is not losing confidence about their chances to make the playoffs and compete for the title.

With new Mavs guard Kyrie Irving out Wednesday, Doncic and co. suffered their third straight loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Dallas was no match to the Nikola Jokic-led squad, trailing by as much as 21 points before settling Denver settled for the 118-109 win.

When asked about how his level of optimism for the Mavs after the All-Star break, Doncic said without hesitation that he’s feeling great about the team. Defense is clearly the issue for Dallas after acquiring Kyrie and parting ways with their top perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith, but the Slovenian sensation is not one bit worried about that as he reminded everyone that their true best defender should return soon.

Once they get fully healthy, Doncic feels the Mavs can reach their full potential.

“A lot of people forget our best defender has been out for like 30 games now. But I think when we’re fully healthy we have a dangerous team,” Doncic said, referring to Maxi Kelber who has been sidelined since December due to a hamstring injury that needed surgery, per Dallas Morning News. Including Wednesday’s game, Kleber has now missed 33 games. However, the big man is on track to return after the All-Star break.

Luka Doncic certainly has every reason to be optimistic. Maxi Kleber can certainly at least help address their defensive woes. Of course he won’t be able to fix every shortcoming the team has on that side of the ball, but he’ll definitely be crucial for the team.

And clearly, Doncic is not lacking confidence about what they can do as a team, which is the most important thing for the Mavs right now.