There are many people who seem to wish the Dallas Mavericks didn’t trade for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, including former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Vince Carter.

Of the Mavs adding Kyrie amid his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, Carter tells Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he “didn’t like it… it has nothing to do with Kyrie. I didn’t like how much they had to give up to get him.”

Carter didn’t like Dallas surrendering Dorian Finney-Smith in the trade in particular.

“They struggled defensively with two of your best defensive players, well, your best defensive player, and now they’re gone.”

“Every team they face, that comes into their building, will have two go-to guys. Not one,” Carter continues. “So now, who is going to guard the other? That’s the problem. Finney-Smith isn’t a superstar, but he’s a gem. He’s a guy that will knock down a shot, and he’s going to guard their best player and he’s going to take the pressure off Luka [Doncic] having to guard somebody.”

Still, Carter believes that if they add players with a mature, veteran, team-first mindset, then the Mavs could make it work with Kyrie and Luka.

However, he has a warning for what it may look like if Dallas gets off to a slow start with the duo next season.

“If you put a better roster around those guys then you can see if it’s a roster that is willing to do whatever, and buy in,” he said. “If you start out, and you’re not very good, after a while it’s, ‘I’m going to get mine. I’m going to get my numbers.’ To hit (contract) incentives. Maybe a guy a needs a new deal, or his contract is coming up. That’s the issue you fall into when you’re not winning.”