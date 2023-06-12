MCU and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has broken his silence on the recent sexual assault allegations made against him by Marìa Elena Ríos.

On June 11, Ríos posted a tweet that accused Huerta of sexual assault.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

In a statement sent to Variety and also posted on his Instagram story, Heurta responded to the allegations, calling them “false and completely unsubstantiated” and added that “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm, and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends,” Huerta said.

He continued, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

“I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the fats and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion,” Huerta added.

Marvel has not confirmed whether or not Huerta's future as Namor in the MCU has been affected by these allegations. It can be a tricky and long process as we've seen with the Jonathan Majors situation.

Tenoch Huerta is known for his role in Narcos: Mexico. Prior to his MCU debut, he had recently starred in The Forever Purge and Madres. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he played Namor — the film's antagonist.