With the release date of Deadpool 3 in doubt, the film may make a major swap with Captain America: Brave New World. This is the latest ripple effect on the MCU due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Moving out of May

Deadline is reporting that Deadpool 3 will not be making its May 3, 2024 release date. Even if the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves in the next few weeks, the film won't start rolling cameras again until early 2024. That would make it nearly impossible to hit its initial release date.

Instead, a long shot could be that Captain America: Brave New World could move back to May 3, 2024. The film was initially set for that release date before moving to July 26 and allowing Deadpool 3 to take its spot. It finished production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and would be in better shape to get finished than Deadpool 3.

Deadline noted that the MCU usually holds its release dates — even if it means swapping titles around. “If Deadpool 3 doesn't go to July 26, there are other options like early November, which has been rich to Marvel with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859.2 million worldwide) and Thor: Ragnarok ($855 million worldwide), or December 20, which is where Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts is dated,” their report said.

Deadpool 3 is the first MCU entry in the series. The previous two films were distributed by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney's acquisition of the studio and its franchises. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will lead the Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3 along with Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner.