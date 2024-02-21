Someone high up at Marvel is clearly binging on FX's The Bear, as the MCU and Thunderbolts is suddenly peppered with talent from the show.

Like a big-spending pro sports franchise desperate for a winning season after a string of disappointments, Marvel is investing heavily in its upcoming MCU properties to increase the chance of success and turn around its recent slump. To that end, the superhero studio has hired Joanna Calo, the showrunner of red-hot FX series The Bear, to put her stamp on the script for the upcoming tentpole (hopeful) Thunderbolts.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Calo will work on the script in preparation for its shoot beginning in March in Atlanta. As the entertainment trade explains, “her hiring adds a flair of prestige to the project.”

The article further explains that Thunderbolts “stars Florence Pugh and — according to a source who has read previous drafts of the script — centers on villains and antiheroes going on a mission that was supposed to end with their deaths.”

It seems possible Kevin Feige or someone else high up at Marvel has been binging on The Bear lately, as Calo's hiring is far from the only connection between The Bear and Thunderbolts. Marvel also sought to hire The Bear star Ayo Edebiri for Thunderbolts, but she had to pull out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition, another fan favorite from The Bear, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who portrays Cousin Richie in the kitchen, has been cast as The Thing/Ben Grimm in Marvel's highly-anticipated film reboot of The Fantastic Four.

With Marvel's investment in the creative talents in front of and behind the camera for The Bear, the studio is doing its best to ensure properties like Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four turn around the MCU's fortunes.