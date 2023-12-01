Meg Ryan defends son Jack Quaid against critics for calling him a "nepo baby," says he's one of the most talented she's ever known.

Meg Ryan has weighed in on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Hollywood, defending her son, Jack Quaid. This is after critics started calling him out with dismissive attitudes based on his lineage.

E! News noted that the iconic When Harry Met Sally star expressed her dissatisfaction with reducing Jack to the status of a “nepo baby.” In which she emphasized his talent, work ethic, and sensitivity to privilege.

“Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

Meg Ryan also highlighted son Jack's natural talent, recalling a pivotal moment during a middle school production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Despite her initial concerns, Ryan recognized Jack's acting prowess and knew he had a gift for the craft.

Jack Quaid, known for his role in The Boys and his debut in The Hunger Games. Unlike other “nepo babies,” he has been proactive in forging his own path in the industry. The 31-year-old has faced skepticism due to his Hollywood lineage. But has been determined to prove himself on merit. He considered changing his last name and declined his father Dennis Quaid's offer to share an agent.

Addressing potential doubts about his success, Jack stated that he is aware people may question how he got certain roles. “And they're still going to say that. It's fine. But as long as I knew how I got there, that would be enough.” He recounted an audition experience where a casting director was surprised by his genuine talent, expecting him to rely solely on his family connections.

Jack attributed his grounded approach to his upbringing, emphasizing the influence of his non-Hollywood-centric friends who valued substance over status. He noted that his childhood friends were “the nerds,” helping him avoid stereotypical Hollywood behaviors.