Megan Fox revealed why she decided to call it quits with Machine Gun Kelly.

According to Page Six, Fox broke up with MGK whom she was in a relationship on and off for four years, due to allegedly talking to other women while they were dating.

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told the publication.

They added that she “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

The couple's breakup follows their recent announcement that they are expecting their first child together.

The “Jennifer's Body” actress broke the news on Instagram posting a photo of herself with a positive pregnancy test as she cradled her growing belly.

“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back [angel emoji] [red heart emoji],” she captioned the photo.

This is the couple's first child together but both of the entertainers have children from previous relationships. Fox was once married to Brian Austin Green and they have three sons together: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green. MGK has a daughter, Casie, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

According to PEOPLE, a source said that the former couple are ecstatic about the baby news.

“They are very excited. [Kelly is] basically telling everyone he knows,” the insider said.

This is not the couple's first time making headlines about their relationship or a potential split. After the 2023 Grammys, they got into a fight where Fox decided to no longer talk to MGK. They eventually got back together and she revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared in her book “Pretty Boys are Posionous” last year.

The “Wild Boy” rapper proposed to Fox after one year of dating in 2022.

The source added that they would most likely wait to get married before the baby arrives. However, that no longer seems like a possibility at this time.