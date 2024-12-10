Ryen Russillo, the former ESPN personality, recently shared an anecdote about a brief interaction with Meghan Markle that didn’t go as he had hoped. Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Russillo described meeting Markle at a celebrity flag football game in February 2014, TheList reports. The star-studded event featured familiar faces like Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, and Guy Fieri.

At the time, Markle was gaining recognition for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. Russillo admitted he viewed Markle as approachable during the event. “I thought, ‘She’s probably down on herself a little bit and never been more obtainable,’” he shared candidly.

Russillo didn’t approach Markle in person but later decided to message her on Instagram with an invitation to appear on his show. The request was professional, focused on discussing her role in Suits. However, her response wasn’t the warm engagement Russillo anticipated. Markle politely declined, explaining she wasn’t knowledgeable about sports. Russillo described her reply as “ice cold,” though the tone of the message appeared more neutral than harsh.

A Polarizing Royal Figure

Russillo’s story adds to the long list of opinions about Markle from public figures. Critics, including Piers Morgan and Donald Trump, have often taken aim at the Duchess of Sussex, while others suggest her Hollywood ties have grown distant since her transition to royal life.

Markle, who left Suits in 2018, became a global figure after marrying Prince Harry in May of that year. The couple relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, later settling in their Montecito estate with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite their move to the U.S., Meghan Markle and Harry’s relationships with the royal family remain strained. Reports indicate they were not invited to this year’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham, underscoring the ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the monarchy.

Russillo’s retelling offers a glimpse into how Markle’s demeanor has been interpreted by those outside her inner circle. Whether seen as guarded or dismissive, her brief exchange with the sports host reveals the complexities of her interactions in both Hollywood and royal spheres.