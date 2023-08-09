Reports confirm that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, embraced her inner “Swiftie” by attending Taylor Swift's performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium during the Eras Tour's California leg. The 42-year-old duchess enthusiastically sang along to “You Belong with Me” as Taylor Swift took the stage and delved into her Fearless era, igniting the crowd's high school nostalgia, PEOPLE reports.

While Prince Harry wasn't present by Meghan's side due to his overseas commitments, he has previously frequented the SoFi Stadium after the couple moved to Meghan's home state in 2020 following their royal step back. Notably, in 2022, Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl at the stadium alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

Currently, Prince Harry is in Asia, having arrived at Haneda Airport in Japan for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, his friend and a prominent polo star, accompanied him for the summit.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recent headlines have highlighted the couple's separate ventures, sparking unfounded rumors of trouble. However, sources close to the couple have vehemently denied any marital issues. Meghan Markle, celebrating her 42nd birthday, spent time with friends like Portia de Rossi, watching the “Barbie” movie. Meanwhile, Prince Harry remained at their Montecito estate in California.

Contrary to the swirling gossip, an insider emphasized that the rumors of a split between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are entirely baseless. The source categorically stated, “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Amid their individual pursuits and international commitments, the Sussexes continue to debunk speculations surrounding their relationship, reinforcing their unity despite geographical distances.