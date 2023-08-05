Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 42 on Friday (Aug. 4). Meghan had a lowkey birthday and celebrated with friends to see “Barbie” at a theater in Santa Barbara, CA, according to TMZ.

However, over in England at the Buckingham Palace, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate reportedly did not publicly reach out to Meghan for her big day.

A Palace rep told the outlet that “They don't mark every birthday for every member of the Royal Family. But they tend to mark birthdays for working Royals — and currently, Harry and Meghan don't fit that profile.”

It is fair to note that it is unclear if members of the Royal Family reached out to Meghan privately and wished her a happy birthday. However, last year, Prince William and Princess Kate showed Meghan love for her birthday publicly.

Prince William and Kate tweeted a photo of Meghan with a caption that read, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

However, it seems like Meghan is taking the high road in dealing with the Royal Family.

Meghan has taken a “much softer approach about Harry’s family,” a source told PEOPLE about the Duchess of Sussex.

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source says. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

Another insider adds, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.”

The source says Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

They “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents,” the source adds. “Their kids are their world.”

The couple moved their family to California in 2020. The most important priority the couple says that they want their children “have a normal life as much as possible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children together: their son Prince Archie who is four years old and Princess Lilibet who is two years old.