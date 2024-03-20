Meghan Trainor's recent collaboration with T-Pain, “Been Like This,” has not only thrilled fans but also left the rapper deeply touched by Trainor's heartfelt gesture of gratitude, People reports. After the release of their new track, Trainor took the extraordinary step of expressing her appreciation to T-Pain through a full-page advertisement in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T-Pain's hometown newspaper.
Meghan Trainor thanks T-Pain for collabing on her new single “Been Like This” by getting a full page ad in Atlanta newspaper. pic.twitter.com/wWPLrGoFuw
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2024
In a TikTok video shared by T-Pain on Monday (March 18), he appeared visibly moved as he read Trainor's heartfelt message aloud. Expressing his disbelief, T-Pain described Trainor's gesture as “the craziest thing that anybody’s ever done,” emphasizing the significance of her act of kindness. Holding up a copy of the newspaper, T-Pain shared Trainor's words of gratitude, which praised his musical talent and the impact he has had on the music industry.
Certainly, Trainor's ad conveyed her admiration for T-Pain's artistry, acknowledging him as her favorite artist of all time and expressing gratitude for his influence on her music career. She credited him with paving the way for an entire generation of music makers and changing the game in terms of songwriting and production.
Furthermore, the collaboration between Trainor and T-Pain was a dream come true for Trainor, who had long admired the rapper's work. Their collaboration on “Been Like This” is a testament to their mutual respect and admiration for each other's talents.
Also, Trainor revealed that she and Pain had connected on social media before finally collaborating on a song together. She expressed her excitement and determination to collaborate with Pain, describing the moment as a pivotal one in her career.
Appreciation Goes A Long Way
Trainor's heartwarming gesture of gratitude to T-Pain demonstrates the power of appreciation and the impact of acknowledging the influence and contributions of fellow artists. Through her thoughtful gesture, Trainor not only expressed her gratitude to T-Pain but also highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of others in the music industry.