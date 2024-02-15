Two of the best wrestlers in the world square off in the octagon.

The time has come for the UFC 298 Main Card and we'll be bringing you our betting prediction and pick for this highly competitive bout atop the UFC's Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 2-ranked title contender Merab Dvalishvili will take on former double-champ No. 3 Henry Cejudo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dvalishvili-Cejudo prediction and pick.

Merab Dvalishivili (16-4) comes in at 9-2 in the UFC and currently rides one of the promotion's longest winning streaks at nine fights. Following a unanimous decision domination over former champ Petr Yan, Dvalishvili will return from hand surgery to take down Henry Cejudo and cement his shot at the title. Dvalishvili stands 5'6″ with a 68-inch reach.

Henry Cejudo (16-3) has gone 10-3 in the UFC since 2014 en route to becoming a double champion and permanently stamping his name in the record books. He came out of brief retirement to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the belt but came up short. Now, he feels it could be his last shot for UFC gold. Cejudo stands 5'4″ with a 64-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 298 Odds: Merab Dvalishvili-Henry Cejudo Odds

Merab Dvalishvili: -222

Henry Cejudo: +187

Over 2.5 rounds: -300

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

Why Merab Dvalishvili Will Win

Merab Dvalishvili has been notoriously restraining himself of a title shot considering his best friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling held the strap for some time. Now that Sterling in no longer champ and the title will be decided at UFC 299, it opens the door perfectly for Dvalishvili to finally get his crack at the belt. It was astonishing to see how dominant he looked against a former champion like Petr Yan. He's arguably the best wrestler in this division and he's about to test himself against one of the all-time greats.

While he may be a phenomenal grappler, his unrelenting cardio and motor is what sets Dvalishvili apart from the rest of the division. He attempted an insane 49 takedowns (landing 11) against Yan and pushed a frantic pace for the entire fight. He should look to do the same here in a three-round environment against an aging fighter like Cejudo. He's also incredibly active with his punches and will out-strike opponents from his ground-and-pound alone.

Why Henry Cejudo Will Win

Many people counted Henry Cejudo out in coming out of retirement to face a prime Aljamain Sterling, but he surprisingly stood his ground and made for an extremely close fight on the scorecards. While he may not be as explosive with his wrestling and movements, his mind is as sharp as ever and he's quick to make adjustments in the cage mid-fight. It's hard to count out someone with the championship acumen and toughness of Cejudo, but the fights will only become more difficult for him as his body grows older.

Henry Cejudo is one of the most brilliant minds in the sport of MMA today and his game planning around a fight is second to none. He already knows what to expect out of Dvalishvili's wresting output, but he'll be looking to exploit weaknesses in his game that other fighters can't pick up on. The real test here will be whether his body can hold up during the grueling pace Dvalishvili is certain to set during this one.

Final Merab Dvalishvili-Henry Cejudo Prediction & Pick

This fight has been a long time coming and we can't wait to see the wrestling match between two of the best grapplers in the world. It'll be interesting to see who shoots first and whether Dvalishvili is willing to commit to the takedown as much as he did in his previous fight.

If Merab Dvalishvili can push the pace and land his takedowns, he should have the advantage here. However, he needs to be careful about not getting caught on the breaks or eating a shot up the middle when looking for a takedown. He'll have the better cardio at this point of both careers, so expect him to pressure Cejudo by pushing a pace he's never seen before in the octagon.

Henry Cejudo will be completely prepared for everything Dvalishvili throws at him and we could see some surprises when he exposes some of the holes in his game. However, Cejudo has already hinted at retirement if he doesn't win this fight and it's never a good mindset to have before a test of this level. Still, he's the ultimate troll and we never know whether he's serious or if it's all just a part of his plan for another championship belt.

Ultimately, I like Merab Dvalishvili to win this fight on sheer volume alone. Cejudo struggled to really mount his own offense in the wrestling against Aljo and having the former champ as a training partner will be massive for Dvalishvili and how he attacks this fight. Let's roll with him to get the win and call his shot for the title.

Final Merab Dvalishvili-Henry Cejudo Prediction & Pick: Merab Dvalishvili (-222); Over 2.5 Rounds (-300)