With the WWE Universe currently in flux due to Vince McMahon’s decision to merge his father’s brand with UFC to form an elite pairing under the Endeavor name, fans have been wondering if Sasha Banks, the performer currently known as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro Wrestling, could be headed back to the promotion that made her into a performer worthy of a spot on Hot Ones and then The Mandalorian.

Fortunately, if you fall into the “Sasha Banks back to WWE” crowd, then you are in luck, as, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Moné’s current contract with New Japan comes to an end this weekend but “The Boss” is in negotiations for one more match with the promotion.

“They are in negotiations for one more match,” Meltzer said via F4W. “(Mercedes Moné )’s final match of her current contract is the match this coming Sunday at the Yokohama Arena against Mayu (Iwatani) for the IWGP Women’s title. I do not know if the deal is done, it was not done the last I was told but she is in talks for one more date. I don’t know what that date would be, I don’t know if it would be Dominion or what exactly. That’s where her situation is right now.”

With Dominion – NJPW’s version of SummerSlam – scheduled for June 4th, 2023, Moné could theoretically be free to wrestle at Money in the Bank on July 1st in England, assuming, of course, she wants to return to WWE after proving that she could legitimately move the needle for NJPW both in terms of tickets and the online discourse.