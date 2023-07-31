The Phoenix Mercury began this season with a lot of energy and excitement with the much anticipated return of Brittney Griner. The season has quickly gone south, however. They have not played well this season and they ended up parting ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard. They will be without Brittney Griner for the foreseeable future as well. They've been without starting point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith for the entire season so far as she is out on maternity. To help fill in the gaps on the roster, the Mercury signed Liz Dixon to a second 7-day contract on Sunday.

The Mercury have signed Liz Dixon to a second 7-day contract. — WNBA Transactions (@WNBAMoves) July 30, 2023

Liz Dixon signed her first 7-day contract with the Mercury earlier this month. The Mercury apparently liked what they saw from her during her first seven days that they felt compelled to sign her to another one. The Mercury are no stranger to Dixon. After going undrafted out of Louisville in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Dixon joined the Mercury for training camp. She ended up being one of the final roster cuts heading into the regular season.

Dixon ended up signing a hardship contract with the Mercury at the start of the regular season. WNBA teams are allowed to sign players to hardship contracts when they have less than ten available players. Dixon was on the roster for only two days before they terminated her hardship contract. Dixon was picked up last month by the Connecticut Sun, but they ended up cutting her after a month.

Dixon has appeared in eight games this season with both the Sun and the Mercury.