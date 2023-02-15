Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports reported this morning guard Shey Peddy will return to the Phoenix Mercury this summer.

Peddy’s return to the team comes after it was a part of a four-team deal that sent former Mercury guard Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings. Phoenix also signed guard Moriah Jefferson to a three-year deal that will pay her $137,500 in 2023, $141,500 in 2024 and $145,500 in the final year of the deal.

Before she tore her achilles at the tail end of last season, Peddy scored the 15th-most points in the league in August. She knocked down 36.9% of her 46 three-point attempts in that same span while all-star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith was out due to personal reasons.

Peddy is still recovering from the injury but took to Twitter on Jan. 19. to let people know she is on track to be back for the start of the 2023 season, which opens up on May 19.

“Had a follow up with my surgeon today,” Peddy said, “and he cleared me to start running/jumping! And for those inquiring, YES I should be ready in time for the start of the season!! One day at a time.”

Phoenix has more work to do this offseason. After re-signing Sophie Cunningham to a two-year deal worth $304,500, the team has yet to sign Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Taurasi said she isn’t interested in taking anything less than a maximum deal while Griner is still taking time to be with her family following a 10-month stint in Russian prison where Russia’s government wrongfully detained her and used her as a political prisoner.