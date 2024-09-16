The Phoenix Mercury made a big move before their Sunday matchup against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury signed forward Sophie Cunningham to an extension through the 2025 season. Before the game against the Sky, Cunningham described her initial reservations about staying in Phoenix.

“I was a little iffy about if I was going to come back,” Cunningham said. “But then you see what Matt (Ishbia) is doing, not only for us but for the community of Phoenix, and all the resources and how much she's pouring into women's sports. I love the vision and the culture that we've created already in a year of new people in the front office and a new coaching staff. I love the vision and I'm going to be a part of it. I'm going be excited about it and I'm excited to see what the future holds with me.”

Cunningham has made her mark on the franchise. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range, and 86.2% from the free throw line. The former Missouri standout played a role on the 2021 WNBA Finals team, shooting 40% from three.

When Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren joined the team halfway through the 2023 season, he saw what Cunningham brings. U'Ren mentioned that her extension was a long process.

“Obviously, it's not something that just gets executed on one afternoon, it's something that happens over time. We're thrilled to have her. Sophie represents everything we want from a skill, skill set standpoint. She's been a fantastic teammate and a fantastic leader for us. So, it's something that I think on both sides, you know, we wanted to get them, get it done. I never felt like it was too much in jeopardy. I think you'd have to ask her, but I think she enjoys being here. That's why she signed it. We wanted to get it done for a long time.”

How can Mercury and Sophie Cunningham take the next step?

One season later, she took an expanded role. After former center Tina Charles left the team on a contract divorce, Cunningham shined with the Mercury. She averaged a career-high 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Not to mention, she posted a career-high 36 points in a loss against the Minnesota Lynx. The potential to be a top option is there with Cunningham on a nightly basis.

Her ball handling has improved dramatically throughout her career. Cunningham has consistently attacked the basket and used both hands in a variety of ways on contested layups. Even with taking a reduced role in the 2024 season, she knew that her contract extension would be the same process as she had when committing to her alma mater.

“I committed out of the eighth grade, I knew I wanted to go to Missou, so why even go through the recruiting process?” Cunningham said. “This is kind of the same mindset I have now. I'm coming back to Phoenix. So why even waste people's time, why even waste my time? I want to be focused on my day-to-day here. For me, big picture-wise, I just want to be focused in this off-season. I got to get healthy in the off-season.

“Then after that, I think it's going to be a really good one with the coaching staff and the people we're bringing in to make this off-season special for everybody. I just don't wanna waste people's time, I don't want to waste my time. I know where my heart lies.”

The Mercury are looking to eliminate the Sky from playoff contention with a win on Sunday.