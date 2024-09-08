The New York Mets picked up a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday to move to 78-64 overall, and Jose Quintana's 6.2 shutout innings got him his 100th win of his career, which drew compliments from his manager Carlos Mendoza, along with a shout out to the infield defense behind him from Francisco Lindor and Jose Iglesias

“Yeah I mean he's done it for a long time in his career,” Carlos Mendoza said, via SNY. “100 wins today. Proud of him. Congrats, shout-out to him. And just understanding that it's a long season and guys are gonna go through stretches where it's gonna be hard for them, they're gonna struggle, and they're gonna have to find a way. And he's done it before. And he went through it at some point early in the year, went through it again not too long ago. And he goes out there again and had that type of performance. So you know, that goes to show you that their ability to make adjustments, stay consistent and just believe in themself. So yeah, he was huge for us. I thought the way he used all of his pitches and the two double plays you know, those guys turn, that was unbelievable. That was, watching (Jose) Iglesias going to his left, diving for it and then Lindor having that ability to turn it. And then Lindor, that bullet in the six hole, and you know we turn a 6-4-3 double play with ease. I thought that was you know, after that Quintana basically just took over.”

The Mets ensured that Quintana got the win by scoring four runs in the bottom of the 6th inning with Harrison Bader hitting a homer, Pete Alonso hitting an RBI single, and JD Martinez hitting a two-run double. Quintana stayed in the game into the seventh inning.

Mets take sole possession of a playoff spot

With the Mets' win over the Reds and the Atlanta Braves' 9-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, New York is alone in the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League. The Mets are one game up on the Braves for tht final spot, half a game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for a higher seed, and 2.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card Spot.

The Mets will wrap up this series against the Reds at Citi Field on Sunday, and then go on the road to play three game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Notably, the Mets play the Braves on the road for three games from Sept. 24-26 in the penultimate series of the season. That series could be huge when it comes to deciding who is in and who is out of the playoffs.