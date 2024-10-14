The New York Mets lost Game 1 of the NLCS in a 9-0 blowout. They have a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers and must win four of their next six games to win the pennant. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been key to the Amazin's success all season long. Now, The Athletic's Tim Britton has reported that Nimmo is dealing with a plantar fascia injury. The veteran spoke with New York Post columnist Jon Heyman about the injury.

“Brandon Nimmo vows to keep playing despite battling plantar fasciitis in left foot. ‘It is very uncomfortable, but you do what you have to do for the playoffs!' Nimmo texted. Tim Britton 1st mentioned ailment,' Heyman posted on social media.

Game 1 was a disaster for everyone in orange and blue, Nimmo included. He started the game in left field and went 0-3 before being pinch-hit for in the ninth inning. Britton reported that the issue has been nagging him since May, which is good news for Mets fans.

Nimmo has been solid for the Mets this postseason. He is 7-29 with six runs and four RBIs so far in October and is one of the reasons they are here in the first place. His big home run in Game 161 in Atlanta gets overshadowed by Francisco Lindor's, but it was just as important.

Mets outlook for the NLCS

Game 1 was not the ideal start for the Mets, as they did not scratch a run across against Jack Flaherty. The good news is that the Dodgers only have three starters left that they can use. They are likely to go with a bullpen game in Game 2, which worked well against the Padres. But there is no better team against bullpens than the Mets.

Kodai Senga had a miserable start, throwing just ten strikes on 30 pitches and not making it through the second inning. It was only his third start of the year as he recovered from a cavalcade of injuries. The pitching matchups favor the Mets in the next two games, as Sean Manaea and Luis Severino have been spectacular this October. Walker Buehler will likely pitch Game 3 and has been brutal this season.

The Mets are in a must-win game in Game 2, as they can bring the series back to New York tied. Citi Field has been rocking all postseason and lifted their team to two wins against the Phillies. The entire series can change on Monday afternoon in Game 2.