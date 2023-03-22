Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

You can breathe easy New York Mets fans, it appears Brandon Nimmo is just fine.

The center fielder suffered a scary knee/ankle injury on Friday during a Spring Training game while awkwardly sliding into second base. However, Nimmo is already out on the field doing agility drills, which is a positive sign with Opening Day rapidly approaching. Via Joel Sherman:

You will trust me that is Brandon Nimmo doing agility running this morning. A positive sign about his ankle/knee sprains and perhaps being ready for Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/YCUhOwW4mG — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 22, 2023

Nimmo is moving rather well. Perhaps he will be ready for the season opener on March 30th against the Miami Marlins. Whether he is or not, it’s a relief that Nimmo isn’t dealing with a serious issue, especially after the Mets already lost their closer Edwin Diaz to a season-ending knee injury at the World Baseball Classic.

The former first-round pick is coming off one of his best big league seasons to date, slashing .274 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. He also played a career-high 151 games. Injuries have proven to be a problem for Brandon Nimmo but after signing a new extension this winter, New York clearly has the belief he can stay healthy and produce in the coming years.

Nimmo already said he expects to be patrolling center field on Opening Day and at this rate, that could very well happen. The Mets will need him to put up more impressive numbers in 2023 if they’re going to be a contender come postseason time. Considering the free agency spending, everyone is expecting NY to be one of the best teams in the Majors. The only thing that can hold them back is health.