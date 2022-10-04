Mets’ Buck Showalter reveals Jacob deGrom plan with NL East potentially still on the line

The New York Mets’ NL East title hopes took a big hit when they were swept by the Atlanta Braves this past week, bringing their bitter rivals’ magic number to clinch the division down to one. However, New York technically has an outside chance at the division title if the Braves are swept by the Miami Marlins and the Mets sweep the Washington Nationals. Two tall orders, though anything is possible.

Well, New York’s Buck Showalter made it clear that the club will go for the NL East crown if it’s still up for grabs. And ace right-hander Jacob deGrom factors firmly into those plans, as revealed by Showalter, via ESPN.

“He’s available to pitch [Wednesday]. Potentially could,” Showalter said. “It’s one of many options that have been communicated with him and Max and all the guys.”

Buck Showalter said that Jacob deGrom “potentially could” take the mound for the Mets on Wednesday and is “available to pitch” if the NL East is still up for grabs. Of course, this strategy will only be considered if the Mets win, and Atlanta loses on Tuesday.

Still, it shows just how much the Mets value the time off they’d get by waiting to play in the division series. Or it shows how badly the club would like to avoid playing against the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers until they have to. Los Angeles would be waiting for them if they manage to win a Wild Card series.

The club is willing to forgo the chance to give the oft-injured deGrom extra rest ahead of the Wild Card if it means a chance at the NL East title. All eyes will be on the Mets and Braves.