Being a New York Mets fan, Donovan Mitchell is acutely familiar with pain. His longtime fanhood, which dates back to his father's employment in the organization, has given him prime seating for the heartbreak that defined the franchise for years. Well, with Juan Soto spurning the New York Yankees for their so-called “little brother,” the Cleveland Cavaliers star guard now has incontrovertible evidence that a new day is dawning in The Big Apple.

The signs have been there for a while. An aggressive spending philosophy that emerged a few seasons ago first showed that owner Steve Cohen was committed to contending for championships. A heart-stopping 2024 campaign proved the team has both the capability and culture to back up the stacks of green. The record-breaking Soto contract is now confirmation of the major identity shift the Mets have undergone.

With Cohen's bank account, and undeniable feel-good vibes circulating in Citi Field, this ballclub seems ready to attain something that Mitchell and other fans have not seen for a while– sustained success. The five-time All-Star is surely a firm believer after having a one-on-one interaction with the new king of Queens.

Mitchell posted an image of a FaceTime call between the two athletes that took place shortly after Soto officially agreed to a 15-year, $765 million megadeal on Sunday night. The obviously overjoyed outfielder was still glistening from the champagne bath he took to celebrate the life-altering occasion. Mitchell looked to be glowing himself.

The Mets usher in a new era by beating Yankees in a bidding war

Many people wondered if this moment would ever come. Despite the Mets being the financial frontrunners throughout the Soto sweepstakes, it is surreal to see a superstar choose to wear the Orange and Blue over the Pinstripes. Throw in the fact that the 26-year-old just produced arguably the best statistical 162-game season of his MLB career with the Yankees, and you have one of the biggest free agency bombshells to ever be dropped on the sport. The times are a changin'.

And Donovan Mitchell gets to experience the transformation on a personal level. His relationship with Juan Soto surely makes the signing so much sweeter. Mets fans are walking on air following this historic contract, but they hope the euphoria and lingering in-state pride is only the beginning.