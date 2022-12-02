Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Edwin Diaz revealed his reason behind re-signing with the New York Mets, per the New York Mets’ Twitter account and MLB Network.

“The No. 1 priority for me and my family was staying in New York, because we love the city of New York,” Diaz said. “We love the team, the organization. They treat us greatly. We feel part of the family.”

Edwin Diaz signed a 5-year, $102 million dollar contract with the Mets. He emerged as one of the best closers in all of baseball last season. Diaz also became a fan-favorite in New York. His closer walk-out song even started a new social media trend amongst fans.

Diaz also discussed his desire to improve the market for relief pitchers.

“This means a lot because, I’m thinking I can help other guys coming behind me,” Diaz said. “I feel really happy because that will help other guys coming behind me. I keep pushing the value of the reliever up, so I feel really happy for that.”

There is no question that Edwin Diaz increased the value of the reliever in 2022. Diaz finished the campaign with a sparkling 1.31 ERA to go along with 32 saves and just 3 blown saves. New York would not have enjoyed the season that they did if it was not for their shutdown closer.

The Mets are currently facing free agency uncertainty in reference to Jacob deGrom. But regardless of what happens with deGrom, they will have stability in the back-end of the bullpen. And that is something many other teams lack.