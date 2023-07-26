The New York Mets defeated their crosstown rivals the New York Yankees on Tuesday by a final score of 9 to 3 as Pete Alonso became the sixth Met to hit two homers at Yankee Stadium. The Mets' victory didn't come without a scary moment, however.

The team's power hitting catcher Francisco Alvarez suffered an injury scare that drew an honest,and troubling take from Manager Buck Showalter, who feared the worst. Alvarez had five at-bats without a hit or a walk on Tuesday evening before being hit with a pitch in the ninth inning. He received x-rays on the area.

The events of Tuesday came on a day after the team received a promising Starling Marte injury update. The Mets have a slew of expectations heading into the trade deadline that could define whether or not they come out as a winner heading into the meat of their second half schedule.

After the scare, Alvarez revealed that the x-rays on his hand came back negative, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The Mets have a chance to complete a two-game mini ‘Subway Series' sweep against the Yankees tomorrow in the Bronx at 7:05 p.m. ET. The team is now 18 games out of first place in the National League East, six games behind the Miami Marlins.

With the Mets on the outside looking in regarding its contention for a playoff spot, August's trade deadline looms large. The rumor mill has the Phillies eyeing Tommy Pham for a potential trade. While Alvarez's injury scare didn't look so good at first, Alonso's similar moment and bounce back game suggest Showalter's Mets aren't done fighting just yet.