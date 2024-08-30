Juan Soto is set to hit free agency after a career year with the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old outfielder could break records for non-Ohtani players no matter where he signs. One of those options is the New York Mets. Shortstop Francisco Lindor clarified his recent comments about Soto's free agency with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal asked if the Mets' ownership would ask Lindor his opinion before signing Soto. He said, “No. I don’t want it to come down to my decision. When this organization makes decisions, I want them to be data-driven but also (to come from) listening to many other people, not just me. That’s not how an organization should be run.”

Lindor continued, “What I said about Soto is that I would love for him to break every (financial) record out there. I would love him to go out there and get what he deserves. If he’s with us, amazing. If he’s with somebody else, amazing, too, as long as he gets what he deserves. I know wherever he goes, he’s going to help the organization. But this is not a conversation I’ve had with anybody here. I’m not telling anybody right now, “You have to go sign him.” That’s not my job.”

If the Mets added Soto, they would immediately join the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies in the conversation for the best team in the National League. When he does make his decision, Soto will change the entire landscape of the league, evidenced by his immediate impact on the Yankees this year.

Juan Soto enters free agency after career year

The Yankees traded for Soto knowing that pairing him with Aaron Judge would create an unstoppable offense. That has proven true, with Soto already reaching a career-high in home runs and Judge chasing down his record. The Bombers are in the midst of a division race despite poor starting pitching and holes in other parts of the lineup.

While Lindor wants Soto to come to the Mets, the Yankees should do everything they can to keep him in the Bronx. Without him in the lineup, the Yankees would be in a similar place to their 2023 season. They finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs, forcing the front office to make a big move.

Lindor wants his colleague Soto to break every financial record. Shohei Ohtani's contract is worth $700 million in total, an unreachable mark for any player who isn't also a pitcher. The non-Ohtani annual value record belongs to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who signed $43.3 million deals with the Mets in 2022. Neither of those deals worked out for Steve Cohen and the Mets but that does not mean Soto will not end up there.

Rumors have been rampant that the Mets will engage in a bidding war for Soto. There is no bigger free agent than the outfielder and the price could be driven up north of $50 million per year. The second-biggest free agent of this upcoming season is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. If Soto ends up in Queens, Alonso could fetch a big free-agent contract of his own from a different team.