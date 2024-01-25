Jeff McNeil recently opened up about the Pete Alonso contract situation.

The MLB offseason has flown by and the regular season is just a couple months away as Spring Training begins in a few weeks. The New York Mets are hoping to bounce back this season after a disappointing campaign in 2023. The Mets had high expectations going into the year, but they were plagued by injuries, and it wasn't a good year in New York. One thing that the Mets are working on to get ready for the 2024 season is getting first baseman Pete Alonso a contract extension.

Pete Alonso is a key piece to the puzzle in New York, and the Mets definitely want to get him locked in. Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil recent discussed the situation, and he knows that Alonso wants to stay in New York.

“I know he wants to be a Met, and we all want him to be a Met as well,” Jeff McNeil said in a video posted to Twitter by Foul Territory.

Last season wasn't a good one at the plate for Alonso as he finished the year with a .217 batting average, a .318 OBP and a .821 OPS. He did hit 46 home runs for the Mets and that was a big bright spot. In the field, Alonso had a .995 field percentage and he had just six errors at first base.

The Mets are building

One thing that will help the Mets in the future is the talent that they are brining in. Not only are they trying to lock in guys like Alonso, but New York is also working hard to build a good foundation around their current stars. They seem to have a good plan in place, and it will be interesting to see if it goes the way they think it will.

“We brought in a bunch of solid players…solid guys, as well,” McNeil continued.

The Mets are certainly going to be a team to keep an eye on as the 2024 season approaches, and into the season as well. They have a lot of potential to be a very good team, but everyone said that last year as well. We'll see if they can put together the bounce back season that they are hoping for.