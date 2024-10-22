New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana is making a promise to himself and to fans. Quintana thinks he and the Mets will be back in the NLCS next season, and he's not afraid to share that opinion.

“I'm healthy. I feel good. I want to try one more time to win a championship,” Quintana said, per ESPN. “This was the closest I've been in my career. One day I'm going to get the opportunity.”

New York lost the NLCS this season to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. The veteran hurler posted a 3.75 ERA during the regular season, but got roughed up in the postseason. He allowed five earned runs on five hits in just 3.1 innings of work against Los Angeles in the NLCS.

The starter has pitched for the Mets for two seasons. He won 10 games in 2024, but also got handed 10 losses. Quintana previously played for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and several other franchises. He has 102 career wins in Major League Baseball.

The Mets could get roughed up by free agency this offseason

There are several players heading into free agency, so the Mets will have to do a lot to keep this group together. That includes Pete Alonso, who has been instrumental to the team's success.

“I'm really proud of what I was able to accomplish here,” Alonso said after the NLCS. “I laid it out there every day. I played my heart out every day … I'm just thinking of the group. We'll cross that [free agent] bridge when we get there. I love this team. I love New York. I love playing in Queens. This group is really special.”

Quintana is certainly another reason why this team has been special. He appeared in 31 games this season, and collected double-digit victories for the first time since he pitched for the Cubs in 2019. In his last appearance, things went sideways for the veteran as he posted a 13.50 ERA. He walked four batters and recorded just two strikeouts in his disappointing performance against the Dodgers.

Quintana is 35-years-old and nearing the end of his career. He was an All-Star during the 2016 season, and still has plenty of pop left in his arm. Time will tell if he's able to help the Mets reach a World Series next season. For now, Quintana has to wait.

The World Series begins on Friday, with the Dodgers facing the New York Yankees.