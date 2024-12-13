Newly acquired New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto made headlines during his introductory press conference on Thursday. The star player stirred the pot with a remark that seemed to take aim at his former team, the New York Yankees, when asked whether his contract signals a shift toward New York becoming a “Mets town.”

New York is a Mets town according to Juan Soto

“It's been a Mets town for a long time. I think we just gotta bring it to the top. Championships are gonna tell you if it's a Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day,” Soto told the media.

When asked about his decision to sign with the Mets following his 2024 season with the Yankees, Soto highlighted the Mets' promising potential to evolve into a consistent championship contender.

“The Mets are a great organization, what they have done for the past couple years. They have shown all of the ability to keep winning, to keep growing a team to try to grow a dynasty, [which] is one of the most important things for me,” said the 26-year-old.

Now the highest-paid athlete in professional sports history after securing a 15-year, $765 million deal—with the potential to surpass $800 million through performance incentives—Juan Soto shared that he was also drawn to the Mets' dedication to fostering a welcoming environment for his family.

The Mets focusing on family to land Soto

Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed that Soto requested a family suite as part of his contract from the outset of negotiations, and Cohen readily agreed to include it—something the Yankees had not been willing to do based on their previous dealings with other star players.

The contract also features a $75 million signing bonus and an opt-out after the fifth year. However, the Mets can prevent Soto from opting out by adding $4 million to his annual salary over the last 10 years, increasing the potential total value to $805 million.

Soto's close-knit family, humorously dubbed “the Supreme Court of Soto” by his agent Scott Boras, heavily influenced his decision—a choice that Soto noted came down to the wire.

More than 30 members of Soto's family attended his introductory press conference on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, the Mets provided a lunch featuring traditional Dominican dishes, adding a personal touch to welcome their newest star.

Throughout the process, Alex Cohen, the wife of Mets owner Steve Cohen, received significant recognition for her contributions. Known for her philanthropic efforts, Alex Cohen’s Latin heritage and working-class roots resonated with Soto and his family, adding a personal touch to the negotiations.

A new home in New York

Juan Soto excelled during his time in the Bronx, hitting a career-high 41 home runs, earning third place in the American League MVP voting, and significantly contributing to the Yankees’ first World Series berth since 2009. Although the Yankees’ final offer—16 years at $760 million without deferrals—was competitive, Soto chose to sign with the Mets instead.

Soto expressed admiration for the Mets' lineup, highlighting his respect for the team after facing them over the past few seasons. He spoke highly of their leadoff hitter, Francisco Lindor, who delivered an outstanding 2024 season and secured second place in the National League MVP voting.