The New York Mets, not too long after splurging on free agents in an attempt to build off of their 101-win 2022 season, decided to sell at the trade deadline after falling off the pace in the playoff race. As a result, the Mets dealt away ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. But clearly the Mets organization and Scherzer remain in great terms, as the team dedicated a tribute video for the 39-year old pitcher. The same cannot be said, however, for the fans in attendance at Citi Field.

While showing some of Scherzer's greatest highlights in a Mets uniform, the Citi Field faithful were in a state of unrest, with scattered screams and cacophonous conversation filling the air. And when the time came where Scherzer, wearing a Rangers uniform, was shown on the jumbotron, most fans erupted into boos — not giving Scherzer a warm welcome whatsoever.

It's difficult to think of a reason as to why Mets fans would boo Max Scherzer so loudly. It wasn't as if the responsibility for the Mets' failed 2023 falls solely on his shoulders. And he may have waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a move to the Rangers, but he only did so when he realized that the team may not be on the hunt for a World Series anytime soon — a misalignment of timelines given Scherzer's advanced age.

Perhaps the boos were for the Mets front office, as seeing Scherzer in a Rangers uniform could not have been easy for a fanbase who wished that the 39-year old would be a huge part of their World Series push in 2023. The wounds of a lost season simply may have been too fresh for a fanbase that's clamoring for its first championship since 1986.