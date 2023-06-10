Following the New York Mets' 14-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, the team made a number of roster moves to “shake up their bullpen,” per Bob Nightengale.

“The struggling #Mets shake up their bullpen by designating Tommy Hunter for assignment and sending Zack Muckenhirn to AAA Syracuse. They gave up 9 hits and 5 earned runs in 4.1 innings in Friday's 14-7 loss to the #Pirates. They called up John Curtiss and Josh Walker,” Nightengale shared on Twitter.

New York's pitching was expected to be a strong-suit in 2023. Instead, their rotation and bullpen have both underwhelmed, especially in recent action. The Mets' pitching staff has surrendered six runs or more in each of their past five games, all of which resulted in losses. Overall, New York has dropped seven consecutive games heading into Saturday.

The Mets' pitching currently ranks 26th in team ERA and 24th in team WHIP. Their record now sits at 30-34, placing them fourth in the National League East.

At this point, the Mets are likely growing desperate for help in the bullpen. Perhaps John Curtiss and Josh Walker will help get them back on track. Right now, this is a pitching staff that needs someone to step up and provide shutdown innings.

Most people around the MLB world still expect the Mets to turn their season around and make a run at a Wild Card spot. They will need to overcome their worst stretch of the season though.

New York will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco on Saturday as they try to get back on track.