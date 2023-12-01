The Mets sign Austin Adams, enhancing their bullpen with the experienced pitcher for a competitive upcoming season.

In a move to strengthen their bullpen, the New York Mets have signed right-handed reliever Austin Adams to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. This signing is a continuation of the Mets' assertive approach in the free-agent market, following their recent efforts to solidify their rotation.

Adams, 32, brings seven years of major league experience to the Mets, as reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB. He most recently played for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although his last season was marred by injury, resulting in a limited 24 appearances and a 5.71 ERA, Adams' career has been characterized by his effective management of hard contact. His pitching strategy has increasingly focused on his slider, a pitch he used almost 90% of the time in recent seasons.

The Mets are not unfamiliar with Adams, having faced him during his tenure with the Washington Nationals from 2017 to 2019. Aside from the Nationals, Adams has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres. This varied experience in the league adds a seasoned depth to the Mets' bullpen.

In New York, Austin Adams is set to join a bullpen that already includes notable names like Edwin Díaz and Brooks Raley. He will be on a non-guaranteed split contract, but with his track record, Adams stands a good chance of being a regular in a bullpen that will also see the return of Drew Smith. The Mets are also looking to further bolster their pitching roster, eyeing additional players to form a robust team, with Phil Bickford, Grant Hartwig and Sean Reid-Foley among the potential contributors.

In other moves, the Mets have also signed former Marlins infielder Joey Wendle and pitcher Luis Severino, who last pitched for the Yankees.