Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

Buck Showalter said the Mets expect to make a decision tomorrow on the next step for Max Scherzer (left side fatigue): pitch Friday, pitch another day shortly thereafter, or don’t pitch at all this turn in the rotation. Peterson, Carrasco & Williams also are options for Friday. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 6, 2022

Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters that the Mets will make a decision on Max Scherzer on Wednesday. New York has three options on the table: have Scherzer take the mound on Friday against the Miami Marlins, have Scherzer ‘s scheduled start pushed back a couple days, or have the ace righty miss his turn through the rotation entirely.

The three-time Cy Young award winner left Saturday’s contest against his former team, the Washington Nationals, after throwing 67 pitches in five innings of work. Scherzer walked off the mound with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and a team trainer.

After the game, Scherzer told reporters that he was expecting to make his next start, saying that all he felt was “fatigue.” Of course, the Mets want to be extra careful with the issue, given that the former Nationals hurler had dealt with an oblique injury earlier in the year.

Clinging to a one-game NL East lead over the Braves, the Mets aren’t exactly in a position to be without Max Scherzer for any period of time.

The St. Louis, Missouri native has been brilliant in his first year in New York, pitching to a 9-4 record with a 2.26 ERA and 153 strikeouts across 127 2/3 innings pitched.

Mets fans will have to wait until Wednesday to find out the club’s plans for Max Scherzer.