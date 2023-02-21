Could Mets slugger Pete Alonso author a record-breaking home run season in New York just one year after Aaron Judge did the same in the Bronx with the Yankees? Alonso’s Mets teammate Jeff McNeil certainly thinks it’s possible. McNeil acknowledged that “not too many” players could belt 62 homers, though he made sure to note that he feels Alonso is one of them, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“I would say there’s definitely not many guys in the league who could do that,” said teammate Jeff McNeil. “Judge is one. I think Pete could do it.”

While it might seem like a bold statement from afar, everything Alonso has done in his Mets career to date suggests he could possibly have a season like Judge did in 2022.

For starters, Alonso actually broke Aaron Judge’s single season record for the most home runs in a season by a rookie, belting 53 in the 2019 season.

The Polar Bear, a nickname that former Mets third baseman Todd Frazier gave him, has belted the most home runs in the majors since that season, while posting the sixth-highest Max Exit Velocity.

In short, Alonso can muscle a ball out of the park as well as anybody.

And with the Mets deciding to rein in Citi Field’s right-center field fence by about eight feet, Alonso might finally get the boost he needs from his home ballpark in 2023.

Of course, Mets fans would rather see the team advance deep into the postseason than have Alonso make history.

There’s a chance that both things could happen this season.