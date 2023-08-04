The MLB trade deadline seemed like rock bottom for the New York Mets. They defied the odds yet again.

The Mets lost to the Kansas City Royals via a walk-off balk in Tuesday night's game. The next night, the Royals cruised to a 4-0 victory before completing the three-game series sweep with Thursday's 9-2 win.

In doing so, the Royals became the first team in at least the past 100 seasons to sweep a team, with one win featuring a walk-off balk and another via a 4+ run shutout, per OptaSTATS.

For the Kansas City Royals, it marks their sixth straight win. Amidst a dismal season, the performances of several young players of late provides hope for the future. That includes pitcher Brady Singer, who earned the win with eight strong innings of work tonight, and Bobby Witt Jr., who homered and scored twice.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the New York Mets, a nightmare season continues to get worse. Following an offseason spending spree, the team entered 2023 with World Series aspirations. Instead, they sit 20 games out of first place in the NL East standings.

New York's front office acknowledged these are not the newest version of the Amazin' Mets on Tuesday, selling off several veterans at the trade deadline, including aces pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

The fire sale of Mets veterans signaled the reality that the team is in for more losing. At least in the short term, depending on who you ask. But getting swept in such a fashion to a Royals team with an Opening Day payroll over $260 million dollars lower than that of the Mets? This couldn't have been what owner Steve Cohen had in mind.