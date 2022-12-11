By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.

“If the overall production is there, that’s what matters at the end of the day. You can play some arguments on, should you try to hit the three-pointer? I prefer ways where you can beat teams, whether you beat them through contact, maybe you beat them through some speed-and-baserunning element, or you beat them through power.”

Buck Showalter seemed to be on the same page, indicating that power isn’t the end-all, be-all for the Mets.

“… to beat the really good pitchers, you have to be able to do some things other than just hit home runs. No, I don’t think that’s a prerequisite,” said Showalter.

The Mets recently re-signed Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million extension. In addition to their deals for Edwin Diaz and Justin Verlander, as well as the previously mentioned Senga, the Mets have not shied away from spending big money in free agency. Despite that, they don’t have too much true power at the plate outside of Pete Alonso, yet it doesn’t seem as if Buck Showalter or Billy Eppler are too concerned about that.

There’s still plenty of time for the Mets to make some big moves in MLB free agency or via trade, but it doesn’t appear that a power bat is a priority for the team.