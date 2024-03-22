The New York Mets made a massive addition to their offense when they signed designated hitter JD Martinez. Now backing up Pete Alonso in the lineup, the Mets are hoping to see more balls fly over the Citi Field wall in 2024.
New York signed Martinez to a one-year, $12 million contract. After the signing, Alonso couldn't hold his excitement for the Mets adding a player he called a, “baseball savant,” via Tim Healey of Newsday.
“Huge shout out to David [Stearns] and Steve [Cohen],” Alonso said. “It's a huge message to the guys in the clubhouse.”
Alonso wasn't the only one to revel in Martinez's signing. Once the deal was officially completely, Cohen personally texted Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo to inform them of the news, via Healey. With Opening Day right around the corner, Martinez has added a new level of confidence throughout New York's franchise.
New York, New Offense
The Mets are entering the 2024 campaign with a pair of former top prospects poised to make an impact. Catcher Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty are both expected to start at their respective. For as good as both players can be, Martinez gives New York a proven veteran.
The 13-year veteran has appeared in 1,522 games over his MLB career. Martinez is a .287 hitter with 315 home runs and 1,002 RBI. He is a six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.
Martinez is coming to New York after spending the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over 113 games he hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. Only two players on the Mets had a batting average over .271 in 2023. Only Alonso and Lindor passed the 30+ marker while the former was the only Met with 100+ RBI.
It may only be a one-year deal, but JD Martinez represents a major haul for New York. As they look to make some noise in the NL East, his addition will be key.
Keeping Alonso happy
While Martinez is the talk of the town now, Pete Alonso is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season. Cohen has already said he expects the first baseman to test free agency, via Healey.
The Mets will still try to re-sign Alonso. Cohen remarked, “we'll figure it out when we get there,” when asked about his future. As a homegrown prospect who has spent his entire career in New York, the Mets will certainly have a seat at the table when it's time to talk contract.
JD Martinez may not be a member of the team in 2025. Another breakout season could see the DH land a lucrative offer elsewhere. Still, his deal proved to Alonso that the team is still dedicated to competing. There are major problems in the pitching staff, but at least New York hasn't gone dormant in free agency.
Alonso will already be one of the biggest name free agents to hit the market in 2025. Another explosive season will have his price rise only higher. But in terms of fit, the first baseman at least knows what it takes to play and succeed in New York.