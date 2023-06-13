MLB Home Run leader Pete Alonso was questioned about offseason free agency at his charity event on Monday night, and he gave a strong commitment back to the New York Mets

Alonso has been with the organization since 2016, and currently leads the majors with 22 home runs. His contract will be up at the end of the season, but it doesn't appear he will be looking too hard elsewhere. Here's what Alonso had to say, per Talkin' Baseball on Twitter.

Pete Alonso was asked at his charity event if he plans to explore the open market in free agency: "Right now New York's home. I can't predict the future but right now I love where I'm at." pic.twitter.com/b4Mlx7KgDt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 13, 2023

“Right now New York's home. I can't predict the future but right now I love where I'm at… It's a really special place to play,” Alonso told reporters.

The red-hot slugger is currently on the injured list after getting drilled in the hand last week against the Atlanta Braves. He hopes to be back shortly to help the struggling Mets snap their recent 2-8 skid.

Despite a recent losing streak, the New York Mets still have a strong potential for success in 2023 and beyond.

Next year, superstar closer Edwin Diaz will return from injury to resolve the current bullpen struggles. Diaz had 32 saves in 2022 and posted a league leading 17.1 K/9 innings with his unbelievable 161 strikeouts and 1.31 ERA. He was a fan favorite before rupturing his Achilles in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, causing him to miss the entire season.

The Mets will also make a strong offseason play for arguably the best player in baseball right now, Shohei Ohtani. The two-way All Star for the Los Angeles Angels will become a free agent at the close of the year, and big money owner Steve Cohen will definitely be in the mix.

Cohen is another reason why the Mets and Alonso will more than likely come to a long-term deal. After taking over the Mets in 2021, he has quickly grown the team from a non-spender to the highest payroll in the league.

Cohen recognizes the significance of Alonso not only as a home run masher, but the heart and soul of this Mets squad. While some supporting pieces may have to change after this year's dilemma, the core young stars must remain.