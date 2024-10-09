Sean Manaea threw seven innings of one-run ball in the Mets' 7-2 win over the Phillies on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS. Unbeknownst to fans until after the game, he did it with a heavy heart.

Manaea revealed after the game that as he walked off the mound, he blew a kiss toward the sky. It was for his aunt, who passed away earlier in the day.

“That was for my Aunt Mabel,” Manaea said. “I just got a message that she had passed away earlier this morning. That game was for her.”

It was the the best postseason start of the lefty's career and it came at an opportune time. Coming off of a crushing walk-off loss to the Phillies in Game 2, Manaea was brilliant, allowing three hits and striking out six. He handed a six-run lead to the Mets bullpen, which closed it out and forced the Phillies to the brink of elimination.

“It's just such a huge, amazing honor,” Manaea said to FS1 about pitching in front of the raucous Citi Field crowd. “These fans have been so amazing all year. To go out there and pitch like that against the Phillies, unbelievable experience.”

Sean Manaea has found postseason redemption with the Mets

Manaea enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season with the Mets after two mediocre years with the Padres and Giants. In 2024, he looked more like the what he showed in flashes with the Oakland Athletics in his early and mid-20s. Starting 32 games for the Mets, he pitched to a 3.47 ERA with a 1.084 WHIP and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

But the real test comes in October. Before this season, Manaea's postseason record left plenty to be desired. He had only appeared in three postseason games, but over 7.2 innings pitched, had given up 13 runs on 13 hits. His worst postseason moment came with the Padres, pitching in relief against the same Phillies team in the 2022 NLCS. Manaea gave up five runs in 1.1 innings, giving up a lead as the Phillies eventually advanced to the World Series.

Reflecting on that game after his performance Tuesday, he called it “rock bottom.”

“To be as low as I was there and to be here now, such an incredible feeling to be able to persevere through all that,” Manaea said. “Super proud of myself for that.”

Manaea has now pitched two playoff games for the Mets, including a Game 2 loss to the Brewers in the Wild Card series. He's allowed only three total runs through 12 innings.