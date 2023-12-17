This off-season move could change the game for the Mets as they aim for the top.

In what can be seen as a significant move in the MLB free agency, Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly had dinner at the home of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.

This development, comes amidst a heated pursuit by several MLB teams to sign the highly sought-after player, New York Post reporter Joel Sherman tweeted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

Yamamoto, coming off a stellar 2023 campaign with the Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, has attracted considerable attention from teams like the Mets, who are eager to bolster their starting pitching roster. The right-hander has been a formidable presence on the mound, boasting a 17-6 win/loss record, a remarkable 1.16 ERA, and 176 strikeouts in the past season​​.

The Mets, recognized as one of the frontrunners in securing Yamamoto's services, are understood to be exploring all avenues to ensure a deal. Their interest in adding such a high-caliber pitcher like Yamamoto, who has maintained an ERA below 1.70 for the last three seasons and won the pitching Triple Crown thrice in that span, underscores their commitment to strengthening their team​​​​.

The dinner at Cohen's house, while not officially confirmed by the Mets organization, indicates the seriousness of their intentions. It is a common practice in the sports world for team owners to personally engage with potential signees, often to finalize negotiations or to show the level of commitment a team has to a player.

The meeting's details remain under wraps, but it is clear that the Mets are positioning themselves as serious contenders for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signature. With the competition fierce and the stakes high, this personal touch could be the difference-maker in a deal that has the potential to significantly impact the Mets' performance in the upcoming season.