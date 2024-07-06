Bailey Falter heads to the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Pirates prediction and pick.

Mets-Pirates Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Bailey Falter

David Peterson (3-0) with a 3.51 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.

Last Start: Peterson is coming off a start of going 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits and a walk. Two runs would score as he took the no-decision against the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Peterson has made three starts on the road this year, going 2-0 with a 2.84 ERSA and a .232 opponent batting average.

Bailey Falter (4-6) with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Last Start: Falter went five innings in his last start, giving up two hits and four walks. One run would score as he took the win over the Atlanta Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Falter has made seven home starts this year, going 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA and an opponent batting average of .229.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Pirates Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -130

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Mets vs. Pirates

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: SNY/SNP

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting .245 this year with a .364 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, and 52 RBIs while scoring 54 times. Pete Alonso continues to slug well. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs this year with 48 RBIs and 48 runs scored. Francisco Lindor rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .246 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, with 43 RBIs plus 15 stolen bases and 57 runs scored.

Mark Vientos has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .259 in the last week, with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored five times. Brandon Nimmo has also had a solid week. He is hitting .286 but has a .423 on-base percentage. He has a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Pete Alonso rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Current Mets have 55 career at-bats against Bailey Falter. They have hit just .200 against him. Pete Alonso has just one hit in eight at-bats with a walk. The hit is a home run and he has drive in three runs. Brandon Nimmo is also three for ten with a home run, a walk, and an RBI.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 25th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds has led the way this year. He is hitting .273 on the year while getting on base at a .338 rate. Reynolds has 14 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 36 times on the year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 37 RBIs while scoring 36 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year with Connor Joe. Joe is hitting .247 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has seven home runs, 28 RBIS, and 38 runs scored.

Rowdy Tellez has been sold in the last week. He is hitting .294 in the last week. He has two home runs and three RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Jack Suwinski is also hitting well. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Ke'Bryan Hayes has been the most consistent bat in the lineup, hitting .368 in the last week. He has stolen two bases, and driven in two, but has not scored a run.

Current Pirates have 31 career at-bats against David Peterson. They have hit just .097 against him, but do have a .282 on-base percentage. Andrew McCutchen has the most success. He is just one for 11 but has four walks and a home run against Peterson. Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes is one for two with a walk. Joey Bart is the other player with a hit, going one for five.

Final Mets-Pirates Prediction & Pick

While Bailey Falter has been good this year, he has not been as good as David Peterson. Further, the Mets have the better offense in this game. They have more players swinging hot bats. Expect Peterson to have a solid start and the Mets to get the win in this one.

Final Mets-Rays Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-130)