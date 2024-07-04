The MLB trade deadline is still four weeks away and, while the New York Mets could possibly make a massive Pete Alonso trade at the deadline, they made a smaller move with an NBA star's less famous sibling.

Veteran outfielder Trayce Thompson, younger brother of Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, has been released from his contract with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

He played 62 games with Syracuse and earned a .228 average with 13 doubles, 16 home runs, and 44 RBI. Over his seven years in the Major Leagues with five different teams, including four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thompson has a career .212 batting average with 41 doubles, 45 homers, and 126 RBI in 369 career games played.

The 33-year-old Thompson was reassigned by the Mets to minor league camp on March 19. Across 12 spring training games, he racked up six hits, including two doubles and two homers, with six RBI.

It's been an eventful week for the Thompson brothers. Klay Thompson is joining the Mavericks after agreeing to a $50 million sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors but is now set for a new chapter in Dallas.

Could the Mets be active at the trade deadline?

The New York Mets are surging in the standings, and that is altering their trade deadline plans. It is looking much more likely that star first baseman Pete Alonso will stay with the team as the team battles for a National League Wild Card spot. New York now seems to want to bolster their bullpen and attract solid pitchers at a reasonable price.

“Certainly, this is an area of the team we’re going to continue to monitor,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

The Mets started the year with a panic-inducing five straight losses. New York went through yet another five-game losing streak in May, but June proved to be successful as the team turned things around and have charged back to a 42-42 overall record

The Mets were considering dealing Alonso before the July 30th trade deadline, but their recent success has changed things. New York decided near the end of June that Alonso would stay if the team managed to get into contention for a Wild Card spot. Although they wouldn't have a spot if the season ended on today, the team is very much in the race – sitting just 1.5 games out. The Mets are now nearly almost certain that they want to hold on to Alonso.

On the season, Alonso is batting .244 with 18 home runs. He has been instrumental in helping the team get the runs needed for this comeback. He leads the club in homers, and his 48 runs batted in are good for second on the club. He's also second on the Mets in at-bats, as his veteran leadership is producing good results for New York.